How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

The Astros have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (519 total runs).

The Astros are 11th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 384 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .277.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 homers while posting a team-best batting average of .298.

Alvarez's home runs place him third in MLB, and he is 10th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .256 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 64 walks.

Bregman is 58th in home runs in MLB and 27th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has a team-best 76 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .278.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .244, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 85th and his RBI tally is 77th.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.

Brown ranks 40th in home runs and 77th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Elvis Andrus has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.367.

Tony Kemp has 74 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .309 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Rangers W 7-5 Home 8/10/2022 Rangers L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics - Home 8/15/2022 White Sox - Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 8/10/2022 Angels L 5-4 Home 8/12/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/13/2022 Astros L 8-0 Away 8/14/2022 Astros - Away 8/15/2022 Rangers - Away 8/16/2022 Rangers - Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home

