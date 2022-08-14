New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to beat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets' .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (546 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mets' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 526.
- The Phillies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 97 runs.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
- Lindor is 29th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.
- Starling Marte is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .264.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber is batting .211 this season with a team-high 34 home runs and 69 RBI.
- Schwarber is second in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Hoskins has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .483 on the year.
- Hoskins ranks 14th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- J.T. Realmuto has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .289. He's also hit eight home runs with 48 RBI.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Reds
W 5-1
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
W 6-2
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
W 10-2
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Marlins
W 4-1
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
L 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/15/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/16/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/17/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
