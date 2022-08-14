Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after scoring on a single by shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to beat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (546 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Mets' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 526.
  • The Phillies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 97 runs.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Lindor is 29th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.
  • Starling Marte is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .264.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber is batting .211 this season with a team-high 34 home runs and 69 RBI.
  • Schwarber is second in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Hoskins has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .483 on the year.
  • Hoskins ranks 14th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • J.T. Realmuto has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .289. He's also hit eight home runs with 48 RBI.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

W 6-2

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

W 10-2

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-1

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

L 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/16/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



