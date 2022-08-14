How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET at Fenway Park.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .244 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (596 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with 513 total runs scored this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge has put up a team-high 46 home runs and has driven in 100 runs.
- Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Anthony Rizzo is hitting .222 with 17 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 49 walks.
- Rizzo is seventh in home runs in the majors and 20th in RBI.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .279 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .305.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .303.
- In all of MLB, Devers is 14th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts' batting average of .306 leads all Boston hitters this season.
- Bogaerts is 151st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 77th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- J.D. Martinez has 106 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
W 9-4
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
L 1-0
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
L 3-2
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/17/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/19/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Braves
L 9-7
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)