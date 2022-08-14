How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Aug 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with center fielder Jarren Duran (40) and left fielder Tommy Pham (22) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees' .244 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (596 total, 5.2 per game).

The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Red Sox rank 11th in the league with 513 total runs scored this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge has put up a team-high 46 home runs and has driven in 100 runs.

Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .222 with 17 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 49 walks.

Rizzo is seventh in home runs in the majors and 20th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .279 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.

Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .305.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .303.

In all of MLB, Devers is 14th in home runs and 31st in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts' batting average of .306 leads all Boston hitters this season.

Bogaerts is 151st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 77th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

J.D. Martinez has 106 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Mariners W 9-4 Away 8/9/2022 Mariners L 1-0 Away 8/10/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Rays - Home 8/16/2022 Rays - Home 8/17/2022 Rays - Home 8/18/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/19/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Braves L 9-7 Home 8/10/2022 Braves L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 Yankees L 3-2 Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away 8/17/2022 Pirates - Away 8/18/2022 Pirates - Away 8/19/2022 Orioles - Away 8/20/2022 Orioles - Away

Regional restrictions apply.