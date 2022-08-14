How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Yankees take on the Red Sox in the rubber match of three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball

The New York Yankees take on their bitter rival Boston Red Sox in the finale of their three-game set on Sunday Night Baseball. The Yankees and Red Sox have long been one of the biggest rivalries in baseball and Sunday night you can catch another chapter live on ESPN starting at 7pm ET. The Yankees dropped the first game 3-2 in extra innings despite Aaron Judge hitting his 46th home run. They bounced back on Saturday with a 3-2 victory when Isaih Kiner-Falefa drove in the winning run on a safety-squeeze bunt in the top of the ninth.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

The Yankees have been struggling as they have gone just 8-14 since the All-Star break. They still have a 10-game lead over the Blue Jays in the AL East, but have fallen a couple games back of the Astros for the top record in the American League.

The Red Sox are looking to extend the Yankees troubles as they try and turn things around. They currently sit in last place in the AL East and are four games back of the Orioles. They are still within striking distance, but need to get back on track in a hurry./

