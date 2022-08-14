How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros rank 16th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

The Astros are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (519 total).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 384 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .277.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 homers while recording a team-leading batting average of .298.

In all of baseball, Alvarez is third in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .256 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 64 walks.

Bregman ranks 58th in homers and 27th in RBI among major league batters this season.

Tucker has sent home a team-best 76 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .244, which is also best on the team.

Murphy's home run total places him 85th in MLB, and he ranks 77th in RBI.

Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.

Overall, Brown ranks 40th in homers and 77th in RBI this year.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .237/.298/.367 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp has collected 74 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .309 on the year.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Rangers W 7-5 Home 8/10/2022 Rangers L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics - Home 8/15/2022 White Sox - Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 8/10/2022 Angels L 5-4 Home 8/12/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/13/2022 Astros L 8-0 Away 8/14/2022 Astros - Away 8/15/2022 Rangers - Away 8/16/2022 Rangers - Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home

