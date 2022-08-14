Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after scoring on a single by shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will look to find success against Zack Wheeler when he starts for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets are fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (546 total).
  • The Mets are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored 526 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 97.
  • Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Including all MLB batters, Lindor ranks 29th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .264.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (34) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .211.
  • In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .249 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .483 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Hoskins ranks 14th in home runs and 55th in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.332/.441.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.289) this season while adding eight home runs and 48 RBI.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

W 6-2

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

W 10-2

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-1

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

L 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/16/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
