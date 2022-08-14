Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will look to find success against Zack Wheeler when he starts for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets are fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (546 total).
- The Mets are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored 526 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso paces the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 97.
- Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
- Including all MLB batters, Lindor ranks 29th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Starling Marte is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .264.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (34) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .211.
- In all of MLB, Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .249 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .483 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Hoskins ranks 14th in home runs and 55th in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto has 91 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.332/.441.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.289) this season while adding eight home runs and 48 RBI.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Reds
W 5-1
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
W 6-2
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
W 10-2
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Marlins
W 4-1
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
L 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/15/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/16/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/17/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
