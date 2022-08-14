How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Giants are 24th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (511 total runs).
- The Giants are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 408 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has racked up a team-leading 57 runs batted in.
- Including all batters in the majors, Flores is 45th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has a club-high .268 batting average.
- Estrada ranks 132nd in homers and 95th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .225.
- Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading 17 long balls.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in homers with 16 while also maintaining a team-best .253 batting average.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds' home run total ranks 45th and his RBI tally ranks 165th.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Hayes ranks 208th in homers and 165th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel is slashing .244/.336/.384 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .246 average, 12 homers and 37 RBI.
Giants and Pirates Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
W 6-4
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
W 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
L 7-4
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
L 13-7
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-0
Away
8/9/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-4
Away
8/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
8/11/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-3
Away
8/12/2022
Giants
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/14/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/19/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)