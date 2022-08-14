How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 9:05 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Giants are 24th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (511 total runs).

The Giants are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 408 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has racked up a team-leading 57 runs batted in.

Including all batters in the majors, Flores is 45th in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Thairo Estrada has a club-high .268 batting average.

Estrada ranks 132nd in homers and 95th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .225.

Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading 17 long balls.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in homers with 16 while also maintaining a team-best .253 batting average.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds' home run total ranks 45th and his RBI tally ranks 165th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Hayes ranks 208th in homers and 165th in RBI.

Ben Gamel is slashing .244/.336/.384 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .246 average, 12 homers and 37 RBI.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Athletics W 6-4 Away 8/8/2022 Padres W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Padres L 7-4 Away 8/10/2022 Padres L 13-7 Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates - Home 8/14/2022 Pirates - Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Away 8/12/2022 Giants L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Giants - Away 8/14/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/19/2022 Reds - Home

