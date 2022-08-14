How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Zach Thompson on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (513 total).

The Giants are ninth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 408 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .288.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 57 runs batted in.

Of all batters in MLB, Flores is 48th in homers and 41st in RBI.

Thairo Estrada has a club-high .266 batting average.

Estrada ranks 132nd in homers in baseball and 97th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .223.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in homers with 16 while also maintaining a team-best .253 batting average.

Reynolds' home run total places him 48th in MLB, and he is 166th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Hayes ranks 209th in homers and 166th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Ben Gamel is slashing .240/.331/.378 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .246 average, 12 homers and 37 RBI.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Padres W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Padres L 7-4 Away 8/10/2022 Padres L 13-7 Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates - Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Away 8/12/2022 Giants L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Giants L 2-0 Away 8/14/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/19/2022 Reds - Home 8/20/2022 Reds - Home

Regional restrictions apply.