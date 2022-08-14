How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Zach Thompson on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (513 total).
  • The Giants are ninth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 408 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .288.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 57 runs batted in.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Flores is 48th in homers and 41st in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada has a club-high .266 batting average.
  • Estrada ranks 132nd in homers in baseball and 97th in RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .223.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in homers with 16 while also maintaining a team-best .253 batting average.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 48th in MLB, and he is 166th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
  • Hayes ranks 209th in homers and 166th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .240/.331/.378 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .246 average, 12 homers and 37 RBI.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Padres

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

L 7-4

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

L 13-7

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
