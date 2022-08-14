How to Watch Pirates at Giants: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

The San Francisco Giants go for the three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates when they play the finale on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

The Pittsburgh Pirates battle the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon looking to avoid being swept on the road. The Pirates have now lost three straight games, including the first two against the Giants. The Pirates are wrapping up a long 10-game road trip and have won just two games so far.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

They have lost series to both the Orioles and Diamondbacks and are looking to avoid their first sweep on Sunday. The action comes live from San Francisco on ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate) with the first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Pirates have played well at times this year, but right now they are struggling as they try and stay out of last place in the NL Central. They are currently tied with the Reds for the last spot three games back of the Cubs in the standings.

The Giants have long been out of the NL West race, but are six-and-a-half games back of the last wild card in the National League. They still have a long way to climb, but if they can get hot they can make a move.

