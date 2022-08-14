How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Giants are 24th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 10 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (511 total runs).

The Giants' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 408 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has a team-leading 57 runs batted in.

Of all major league hitters, Flores is 86th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada's .268 batting average leads his team.

Estrada ranks 132nd in home runs and 95th in RBI so far this season.

Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .225.

Joc Pederson has launched a team-best 17 home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.253) and home runs (16) this season, while also chipping in with 35 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Reynolds ranks 46th in homers and 165th in RBI.

Hayes is batting .251 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Hayes is 208th in homers and 165th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Ben Gamel has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (37) this season. He's batting .246 while slugging .420.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Athletics W 6-4 Away 8/8/2022 Padres W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Padres L 7-4 Away 8/10/2022 Padres L 13-7 Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates - Home 8/14/2022 Pirates - Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Away 8/12/2022 Giants L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Giants - Away 8/14/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/19/2022 Reds - Home

