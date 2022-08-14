Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

Greg Allen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Sunday at Oracle Park against Alex Wood, who gets the start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Giants have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Giants' .319 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 408 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .288.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 57 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs place him 48th, and his RBI tally places him 41st.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .266 to lead the lineup.

Estrada is 132nd in homers and 97th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 45 walks while batting .223.

Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading 17 home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in homers with 16 while also maintaining a team-best .253 batting average.

Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds is 48th in home runs and 166th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Hayes is 209th in homers and 166th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has 61 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.331/.378.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 37 while batting .246 with 12 homers.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Padres W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Padres L 7-4 Away 8/10/2022 Padres L 13-7 Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates - Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Away 8/12/2022 Giants L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Giants L 2-0 Away 8/14/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/19/2022 Reds - Home 8/20/2022 Reds - Home

