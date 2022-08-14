How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to get to Martin Perez when he starts for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).

The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 464, four per game.

The Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranks 13th in the league.

The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 506 (4.5 per game).

The Rangers have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .294.

France's home runs rank him 72nd in baseball, and he is 41st in RBI.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .273 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

Rodriguez ranks 37th in home runs and 35th in RBI so far this year.

J.P. Crawford is batting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has managed a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 61 runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with 26 home runs this season. He's batting .252 with 59 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Seager ranks ninth in home runs and 35th in RBI.

Marcus Semien has 108 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Semien ranks 40th in home runs and 45th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 72 while batting .254 with 19 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .284 batting average. He's also hit 16 homers and has 48 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Yankees L 9-4 Home 8/9/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/10/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 8/13/2022 Rangers L 7-4 Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away 8/16/2022 Angels - Away 8/17/2022 Angels - Away 8/19/2022 Athletics - Away 8/20/2022 Athletics - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/10/2022 Astros W 8-4 Away 8/11/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 8/12/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 8/13/2022 Mariners W 7-4 Home 8/14/2022 Mariners - Home 8/15/2022 Athletics - Home 8/16/2022 Athletics - Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home 8/19/2022 Twins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.