How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to get to Martin Perez when he starts for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 464, four per game.
  • The Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 506 (4.5 per game).
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .294.
  • France's home runs rank him 72nd in baseball, and he is 41st in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .273 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Rodriguez ranks 37th in home runs and 35th in RBI so far this year.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has managed a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 61 runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with 26 home runs this season. He's batting .252 with 59 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Seager ranks ninth in home runs and 35th in RBI.
  • Marcus Semien has 108 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Semien ranks 40th in home runs and 45th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 72 while batting .254 with 19 home runs.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .284 batting average. He's also hit 16 homers and has 48 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Yankees

L 9-4

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

W 8-4

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

W 7-4

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/18/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/19/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
2:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
