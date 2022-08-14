How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox with Kay-Rod: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod.

The New York Yankees battle the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod. The rivals play on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series and you can catch a simulcast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN2. The two comment on the game as they watch it and provide deeper insights than you would get on the regular telecast.

How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Yankees at Red Sox Today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The Yankees have cooled off lately, but still have two great stories unfolding. They are trying to get back to having the best record in the American League and star outfield Aaron Judge is chasing home run history. Judge currently has 46 home runs and is on pace to chase the American League record of 61 home runs by Roger Maris.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, are trying to turn around what has become a disappointing season. They started off slow, but then got hot and moved into the playoff picture. They have since slipped back again and now find themselves in last place in the American League East.

