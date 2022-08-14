How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners will look to Jesse Winker for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Sunday, August 14, 2022 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (464 total runs).

The Mariners are 13th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 506 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .294.

Among all major league hitters, France ranks 23rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .273.

Of all MLB batters, Rodriguez is 37th in homers and 35th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.

Adam Frazier has 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 38 walks while batting .242.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 26 while driving in 59 runs.

Among all batters in the majors, Seager ranks ninth in homers and 35th in RBI.

Semien has collected 108 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .402 on the year.

Semien ranks 40th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 72 while batting .254 with 19 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .284. He's also hit 16 home runs with 48 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Yankees L 9-4 Home 8/9/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/10/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 8/13/2022 Rangers L 7-4 Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away 8/16/2022 Angels - Away 8/17/2022 Angels - Away 8/19/2022 Athletics - Away 8/20/2022 Athletics - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/10/2022 Astros W 8-4 Away 8/11/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 8/12/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 8/13/2022 Mariners W 7-4 Home 8/14/2022 Mariners - Home 8/15/2022 Athletics - Home 8/16/2022 Athletics - Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home 8/19/2022 Twins - Away

