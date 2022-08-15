How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will attempt to defeat Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves when the teams meet on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.251).
- The Braves have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (557 total runs).
- The Braves are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 552 total runs this season.
- The Mets have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks second in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Riley leads the Braves with 30 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .292.
- Including all batters in MLB, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 75 RBI.
- Olson is 15th in homers in baseball and ninth in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson is hitting .290 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 97.
- Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .269 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
- Overall, Lindor ranks 30th in homers and sixth in RBI this year.
- Starling Marte has 114 hits this season and a slash line of .292/.342/.455.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .265 with an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
Braves and Mets Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Red Sox
W 8-4
Away
8/12/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 5-2
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 6-2
Away
8/14/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Away
8/15/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/18/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/19/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Reds
W 6-2
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
W 10-2
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
W 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
