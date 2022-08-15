How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after scoring on a single by shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will attempt to defeat Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves when the teams meet on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.251).
  • The Braves have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (557 total runs).
  • The Braves are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 552 total runs this season.
  • The Mets have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks second in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley leads the Braves with 30 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .292.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Riley ranks fourth in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 75 RBI.
  • Olson is 15th in homers in baseball and ninth in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson is hitting .290 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 97.
  • Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .269 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Overall, Lindor ranks 30th in homers and sixth in RBI this year.
  • Starling Marte has 114 hits this season and a slash line of .292/.342/.455.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .265 with an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

W 8-4

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

W 5-2

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

W 6-2

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Away

8/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/18/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Reds

W 6-2

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

W 10-2

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

W 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

