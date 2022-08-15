How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will play Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 470, 4.2 per game.
- The Cubs are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 438 (3.8 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .365.
- Of all major league batters, Contreras is 82nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Ian Happ is hitting .279 with 30 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 45 walks.
- Happ is 134th in homers in baseball and 65th in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .302 batting average.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 54.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 53 and has a batting average of .236.
- In all of baseball, Cruz is 163rd in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Hernandez has collected 109 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .308 on the year.
- Overall, Hernandez ranks 402nd in home runs and 234th in RBI this year.
- Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .245 leads all Washington hitters this season.
- Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 51 runs and slugging .416.
Cubs and Nationals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
8/13/2022
Padres
W 4-3
Home
8/14/2022
Padres
L 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/18/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/19/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/20/2022
Padres
-
Away
