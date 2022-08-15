How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts with third base coach Willie Harris (right) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts with third base coach Willie Harris (right) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs will play Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
  • The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 470, 4.2 per game.
  • The Cubs are ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 438 (3.8 per game).
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .365.
  • Of all major league batters, Contreras is 82nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Ian Happ is hitting .279 with 30 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Happ is 134th in homers in baseball and 65th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .302 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 54.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 53 and has a batting average of .236.
  • In all of baseball, Cruz is 163rd in homers and 63rd in RBI.
  • Hernandez has collected 109 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .308 on the year.
  • Overall, Hernandez ranks 402nd in home runs and 234th in RBI this year.
  • Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .245 leads all Washington hitters this season.
  • Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 51 runs and slugging .416.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

W 7-2

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

L 8-5

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

W 4-3

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

L 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/18/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/19/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/20/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts with third base coach Willie Harris (right) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
