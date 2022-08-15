How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Alex Bregman and A.J. Pollock have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Astros are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (525 total).
  • The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
  • The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 18th in the league with 490 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .297.
  • In all of baseball, Alvarez is third in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Bregman has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .258.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-best 76 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .300 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 74th and his RBI tally is 48th.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in with 58 while batting .301 with 13 homers.
  • Vaughn is currently 85th in homers and 39th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Luis Robert has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .301/.336/.454.
  • Pollock has 78 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Rangers

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Rangers

W 7-3

Home

8/12/2022

Athletics

W 7-5

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

W 8-0

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

L 5-3

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
deliciousness-tv-screenshot-1
entertainment

How to Watch Deliciousness: Stream Season 3 Premiere Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina8 minutes ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch Talking Saul: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
USATSI_11487765
Hockey

How to Watch Sweden vs. Germany: Stream Junior Hockey Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson28 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after giving up a hit to Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Alex Barth43 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth53 minutes ago