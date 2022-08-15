How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Alex Bregman and A.J. Pollock have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Astros are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (525 total).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

The White Sox rank 18th in the league with 490 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .297.

In all of baseball, Alvarez is third in homers and 10th in RBI.

Bregman has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .258.

Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-best 76 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .300 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 74th and his RBI tally is 48th.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in with 58 while batting .301 with 13 homers.

Vaughn is currently 85th in homers and 39th in RBI in the big leagues.

Luis Robert has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .301/.336/.454.

Pollock has 78 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Rangers L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 8/15/2022 White Sox - Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away 8/20/2022 Braves - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Royals L 8-3 Away 8/11/2022 Royals L 5-3 Away 8/12/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Home 8/14/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Astros - Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home 8/18/2022 Astros - Home 8/19/2022 Guardians - Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away

Regional restrictions apply.