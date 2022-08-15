How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Alex Bregman and A.J. Pollock have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- The Astros are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (525 total).
- The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The White Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- The White Sox rank 18th in the league with 490 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs and has racked up a team-best batting average of .297.
- In all of baseball, Alvarez is third in homers and 10th in RBI.
- Bregman has 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .258.
- Among all MLB hitters, Bregman is 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-best 76 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu is batting .300 this season with a team-high 14 home runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home run total ranks 74th and his RBI tally is 48th.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in with 58 while batting .301 with 13 homers.
- Vaughn is currently 85th in homers and 39th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Luis Robert has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .301/.336/.454.
- Pollock has 78 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
Astros and White Sox Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Rangers
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Rangers
W 7-3
Home
8/12/2022
Athletics
W 7-5
Home
8/13/2022
Athletics
W 8-0
Home
8/14/2022
Athletics
W 6-3
Home
8/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/18/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/19/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Royals
L 8-3
Away
8/11/2022
Royals
L 5-3
Away
8/12/2022
Tigers
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
Tigers
W 6-4
Home
8/14/2022
Tigers
W 5-3
Home
8/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/16/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/17/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/18/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/19/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/20/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)