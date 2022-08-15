How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Mike Minor starting for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
- The Phillies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (526 total).
- The Phillies rank 19th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored 478 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber paces the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.
- Schwarber's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks 18th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 56 walks.
- Hoskins is 15th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- J.T. Realmuto has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .258.
- Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .288.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer is batting .259 with 54 RBI, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Farmer is 213th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Joey Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs with 11 while driving in 41 runs and slugging .379.
- Votto ranks 112th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Nick Senzel has 69 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.303/.313.
- Albert Almora Jr. has 45 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
Phillies and Reds Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
L 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Mets
L 6-0
Away
8/15/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/16/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/17/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
L 10-2
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
L 7-2
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
W 8-5
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
