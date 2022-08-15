How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Mike Minor starting for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

The Phillies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (526 total).

The Phillies rank 19th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored 478 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber paces the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 69.

Schwarber's home runs rank him second in baseball, and he ranks 18th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 56 walks.

Hoskins is 15th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

J.T. Realmuto has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .258.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .288.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer is batting .259 with 54 RBI, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Farmer is 213th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Joey Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs with 11 while driving in 41 runs and slugging .379.

Votto ranks 112th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Nick Senzel has 69 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.303/.313.

Albert Almora Jr. has 45 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Home 8/11/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/12/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Mets L 1-0 Away 8/14/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 8/15/2022 Reds - Away 8/16/2022 Reds - Away 8/17/2022 Reds - Away 8/19/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/10/2022 Mets L 10-2 Away 8/11/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 8/13/2022 Cubs L 7-2 Home 8/14/2022 Cubs W 8-5 Home 8/15/2022 Phillies - Home 8/16/2022 Phillies - Home 8/17/2022 Phillies - Home 8/19/2022 Pirates - Away 8/20/2022 Pirates - Away 8/21/2022 Pirates - Away

