Guardians vs. Tigers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/15/2022

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/15/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to get to Drew Hutchison when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers in Canada

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • Cleveland has a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Guardians have scored 496 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • Cleveland has the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
  • Detroit is 28th in MLB with a .225 batting average.
  • The Tigers are the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.2 runs per game (368 total).
  • Detroit ranks 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez has a team-best 22 home runs and 93 runs batted in.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Ramirez is 32nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.
  • Rosario ranks 163rd in homers and 73rd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .295 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.
  • Andres Gimenez has a club-best .307 batting average.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez has a team-leading 11 home runs and has driven in 45 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Baez ranks 112th in homers and 99th in RBI.
  • Harold Castro is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Among all major league batters, Castro is 237th in homers and 225th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .202.
  • Jeimer Candelario has 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .200.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

8/11/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Away

8/12/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-0

Away

8/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

8/14/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-2

Away

8/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/16/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/17/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
