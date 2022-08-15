Guardians vs. Tigers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/15/2022

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/15/2022
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to get to Drew Hutchison when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers in Canada
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- Cleveland has a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- The Guardians have scored 496 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- Detroit is 28th in MLB with a .225 batting average.
- The Tigers are the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.2 runs per game (368 total).
- Detroit ranks 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez has a team-best 22 home runs and 93 runs batted in.
- Including all MLB hitters, Ramirez is 32nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.
- Rosario ranks 163rd in homers and 73rd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Steven Kwan is batting .295 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.
- Andres Gimenez has a club-best .307 batting average.
Tigers Impact Players
- Javier Baez has a team-leading 11 home runs and has driven in 45 runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Baez ranks 112th in homers and 99th in RBI.
- Harold Castro is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Among all major league batters, Castro is 237th in homers and 225th in RBI.
- Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .202.
- Jeimer Candelario has 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .200.
Guardians and Tigers Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Away
8/11/2022
Tigers
W 4-3
Away
8/12/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-0
Away
8/13/2022
Blue Jays
L 2-1
Away
8/14/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-2
Away
8/15/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/15/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/16/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/17/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/20/2022
White Sox
-
Home
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Guardians
L 3-2
Home
8/11/2022
Guardians
L 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
White Sox
L 2-0
Away
8/13/2022
White Sox
L 6-4
Away
8/14/2022
White Sox
L 5-3
Away
8/15/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/15/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/20/2022
Angels
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
Free Trial is available in the US only.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)