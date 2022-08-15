Guardians vs. Tigers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/15/2022

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/15/2022

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to get to Drew Hutchison when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Stream Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers in Canada

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

Cleveland has a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The Guardians have scored 496 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cleveland has the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a .225 batting average.

The Tigers are the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.2 runs per game (368 total).

Detroit ranks 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez has a team-best 22 home runs and 93 runs batted in.

Including all MLB hitters, Ramirez is 32nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.

Rosario ranks 163rd in homers and 73rd in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Steven Kwan is batting .295 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.

Andres Gimenez has a club-best .307 batting average.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez has a team-leading 11 home runs and has driven in 45 runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Baez ranks 112th in homers and 99th in RBI.

Harold Castro is hitting .286 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 13 walks.

Among all major league batters, Castro is 237th in homers and 225th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .202.

Jeimer Candelario has 11 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .200.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Away 8/11/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Away 8/12/2022 Blue Jays W 8-0 Away 8/13/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 8/14/2022 Blue Jays W 7-2 Away 8/15/2022 Tigers - Home 8/15/2022 Tigers - Home 8/16/2022 Tigers - Home 8/17/2022 Tigers - Home 8/19/2022 White Sox - Home 8/20/2022 White Sox - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 8/11/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 White Sox L 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 8/14/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/16/2022 Guardians - Away 8/17/2022 Guardians - Away 8/19/2022 Angels - Home 8/20/2022 Angels - Home

