How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

The Detroit Tigers and Harold Castro take the field against Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, in the first game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Guardians' .252 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

The Guardians rank 16th in runs scored with 496, 4.4 per game.

The Guardians are 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

The Tigers have scored 368 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 93.

Including all hitters in baseball, Ramirez's home runs place him 24th, and his RBI tally puts him third.

Rosario is batting .288 with 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Rosario is 163rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Steven Kwan is batting .295 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.

Andres Gimenez leads the Guardians with a team-high batting average of .307.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 45.

Baez ranks 112th in home runs and 99th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Castro is batting .286 with an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Castro is currently 237th in home runs and 225th in RBI in the major leagues.

Jonathan Schoop has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .237 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Jeimer Candelario has 64 hits and an OBP of .262 to go with a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Away 8/11/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Away 8/12/2022 Blue Jays W 8-0 Away 8/13/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 8/14/2022 Blue Jays W 7-2 Away 8/15/2022 Tigers - Home 8/15/2022 Tigers - Home 8/16/2022 Tigers - Home 8/17/2022 Tigers - Home 8/19/2022 White Sox - Home 8/20/2022 White Sox - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 8/11/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 White Sox L 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 8/14/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/16/2022 Guardians - Away 8/17/2022 Guardians - Away 8/19/2022 Angels - Home 8/20/2022 Angels - Home

