How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers and Harold Castro take the field against Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, in the first game of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .252 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
  • The Guardians rank 16th in runs scored with 496, 4.4 per game.
  • The Guardians are 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
  • The Tigers have scored 368 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians with 22 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 93.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Ramirez's home runs place him 24th, and his RBI tally puts him third.
  • Rosario is batting .288 with 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.
  • Rosario is 163rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .295 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.
  • Andres Gimenez leads the Guardians with a team-high batting average of .307.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 45.
  • Baez ranks 112th in home runs and 99th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Castro is batting .286 with an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
  • Castro is currently 237th in home runs and 225th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .237 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
  • Jeimer Candelario has 64 hits and an OBP of .262 to go with a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

8/11/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Away

8/12/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-0

Away

8/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

8/14/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-2

Away

8/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/16/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/17/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
