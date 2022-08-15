How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Castro and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Monday at Progressive Field against Aaron Civale, who will start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Guardians have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Guardians rank 16th in runs scored with 496, 4.4 per game.

The Guardians are 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 368 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (22) and runs batted in (93).

Including all batters in the majors, Ramirez ranks 24th in home runs and third in RBI.

Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .288.

Rosario ranks 163rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Steven Kwan is batting .295 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.

Andres Gimenez leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .307.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (11) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .227.

Among all hitters in MLB, Baez is 112th in homers and 99th in RBI.

Castro has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .407 on the year.

Castro is 237th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 225th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .237 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Jeimer Candelario is batting .200 with an OBP of .262 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Away 8/11/2022 Tigers W 4-3 Away 8/12/2022 Blue Jays W 8-0 Away 8/13/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 8/14/2022 Blue Jays W 7-2 Away 8/15/2022 Tigers - Home 8/15/2022 Tigers - Home 8/16/2022 Tigers - Home 8/17/2022 Tigers - Home 8/19/2022 White Sox - Home 8/20/2022 White Sox - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 8/11/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 White Sox L 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 8/14/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/16/2022 Guardians - Away 8/17/2022 Guardians - Away 8/19/2022 Angels - Home 8/20/2022 Angels - Home

