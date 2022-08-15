How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Castro and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Monday at Progressive Field against Aaron Civale, who will start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Guardians rank 16th in runs scored with 496, 4.4 per game.
  • The Guardians are 16th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 368 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Jose Ramirez paces the Guardians in home runs (22) and runs batted in (93).
  • Including all batters in the majors, Ramirez ranks 24th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .288.
  • Rosario ranks 163rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .295 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.
  • Andres Gimenez leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .307.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (11) and runs batted in (45) this season while batting .227.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Baez is 112th in homers and 99th in RBI.
  • Castro has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .407 on the year.
  • Castro is 237th among all batters in MLB in homers, and 225th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .237 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
  • Jeimer Candelario is batting .200 with an OBP of .262 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

8/11/2022

Tigers

W 4-3

Away

8/12/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-0

Away

8/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

8/14/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-2

Away

8/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/16/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/17/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
