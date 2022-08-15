How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros' .243 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

The Astros have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (525 total runs).

The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The White Sox rank 18th in the league with 490 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has posted a team- leading batting average of .297, while leading the Astros in long balls with 31.

Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is third in homers and 10th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .258 with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.

Bregman is 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Tucker leads the Astros with 76 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 14 home runs this season. He's batting .300 with 56 RBI.

Abreu ranks 74th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Andrew Vaughn is a key run producer for Chicago with a .301 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI.

Vaughn is currently 85th in home runs and 39th in RBI in the big leagues.

Luis Robert has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Pollock has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .377 on the year.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Rangers L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 8/15/2022 White Sox - Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away 8/20/2022 Braves - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Royals L 8-3 Away 8/11/2022 Royals L 5-3 Away 8/12/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Home 8/14/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Astros - Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home 8/18/2022 Astros - Home 8/19/2022 Guardians - Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away

