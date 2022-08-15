How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Astros' .243 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- The Astros have the No. 9 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (525 total runs).
- The Astros' .318 on-base percentage ranks 12th in the league.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- The White Sox rank 18th in the league with 490 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has posted a team- leading batting average of .297, while leading the Astros in long balls with 31.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is third in homers and 10th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .258 with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.
- Bregman is 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Tucker leads the Astros with 76 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 14 home runs this season. He's batting .300 with 56 RBI.
- Abreu ranks 74th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Andrew Vaughn is a key run producer for Chicago with a .301 average, 13 homers and 58 RBI.
- Vaughn is currently 85th in home runs and 39th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Luis Robert has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.
- Pollock has collected 78 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .377 on the year.
Astros and White Sox Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Rangers
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Rangers
W 7-3
Home
8/12/2022
Athletics
W 7-5
Home
8/13/2022
Athletics
W 8-0
Home
8/14/2022
Athletics
W 6-3
Home
8/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/18/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/19/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Royals
L 8-3
Away
8/11/2022
Royals
L 5-3
Away
8/12/2022
Tigers
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
Tigers
W 6-4
Home
8/14/2022
Tigers
W 5-3
Home
8/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/16/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/17/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/18/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/19/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/20/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)