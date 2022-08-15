How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Monday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Braves are ninth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
- The Braves have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (557 total runs).
- The Braves rank 13th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 552 total runs this season.
- The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .330.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley paces the Braves with 30 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .292.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Riley's home runs place him fourth, and his RBI tally places him 10th.
- Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 75 runs batted in.
- Olson ranks 15th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Dansby Swanson is hitting .290 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso leads New York in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 97.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally ranks second.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .458 on the year.
- Lindor is 30th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Starling Marte has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .265 with an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
Braves and Mets Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Red Sox
W 8-4
Away
8/12/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 5-2
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 6-2
Away
8/14/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Away
8/15/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/18/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/19/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Reds
W 6-2
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
W 10-2
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
W 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
