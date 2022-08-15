How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- The Rangers are the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (511 total).
- The Rangers rank 25th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 387 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .277 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Seager has swatted a team-high 26 home runs.
- Seager ranks 10th in homers and 35th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Marcus Semien is batting .235 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Semien ranks 40th in homers and 48th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Adolis Garcia paces the Rangers with 73 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .287.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .243, which is also best on the team.
- In all of MLB, Murphy ranks 85th in homers and 80th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (48) this season while batting .233.
- Brown is 40th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .237/.297/.366 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp has 76 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Astros
W 8-4
Away
8/11/2022
Astros
L 7-3
Away
8/12/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
8/13/2022
Mariners
W 7-4
Home
8/14/2022
Mariners
W 5-3
Home
8/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/18/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/19/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/20/2022
Twins
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Angels
L 5-1
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
L 5-4
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
L 8-0
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
L 6-3
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/18/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mariners
-
Home
