How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field at Great American Ball Park against the Cincinnati Reds and Kyle Farmer on Monday.
Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .249 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
- The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (526 total runs).
- The Phillies' .312 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 478 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (34) and runs batted in (69).
- Schwarber is second in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Rhys Hoskins has 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 56 walks while batting .249.
- Hoskins is 15th in homers and 55th in RBI so far this year.
- J.T. Realmuto has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .258.
- Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .288.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 54 while batting .259, which is also best on the team.
- Farmer is 213th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Joey Votto is slugging .379 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 41 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Votto ranks 112th in home runs and 125th in RBI.
- Nick Senzel has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .313 this season.
- Albert Almora Jr. is batting .226 with an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
Phillies and Reds Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
L 1-0
Away
8/14/2022
Mets
L 6-0
Away
8/15/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/16/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/17/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
L 10-2
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
L 7-2
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
W 8-5
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
