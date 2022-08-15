How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field at Great American Ball Park against the Cincinnati Reds and Kyle Farmer on Monday.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Phillies' .249 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (526 total runs).

The Phillies' .312 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 478 (4.2 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies in home runs (34) and runs batted in (69).

Schwarber is second in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Rhys Hoskins has 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 56 walks while batting .249.

Hoskins is 15th in homers and 55th in RBI so far this year.

J.T. Realmuto has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .258.

Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .288.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 54 while batting .259, which is also best on the team.

Farmer is 213th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Joey Votto is slugging .379 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 41 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Votto ranks 112th in home runs and 125th in RBI.

Nick Senzel has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .313 this season.

Albert Almora Jr. is batting .226 with an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Home 8/11/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/12/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Mets L 1-0 Away 8/14/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 8/15/2022 Reds - Away 8/16/2022 Reds - Away 8/17/2022 Reds - Away 8/19/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/10/2022 Mets L 10-2 Away 8/11/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 8/13/2022 Cubs L 7-2 Home 8/14/2022 Cubs W 8-5 Home 8/15/2022 Phillies - Home 8/16/2022 Phillies - Home 8/17/2022 Phillies - Home 8/19/2022 Pirates - Away 8/20/2022 Pirates - Away 8/21/2022 Pirates - Away

