How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Monday at Globe Life Field against Glenn Otto, who is the named starter for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers are 18th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

The Rangers rank 14th in runs scored with 511, 4.5 per game.

The Rangers rank 25th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

The Athletics have scored 387 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .277 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 26 home runs.

In all of baseball, Seager is 10th in homers and 35th in RBI.

Marcus Semien is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Semien ranks 40th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Adolis Garcia has a team-best 73 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .287.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .243, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Murphy ranks 85th in homers and 80th in RBI.

Seth Brown is batting .233 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 48 RBI.

Brown is 40th in homers and 80th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Elvis Andrus has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Kemp has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .311 on the year.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Astros W 8-4 Away 8/11/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 8/12/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 8/13/2022 Mariners W 7-4 Home 8/14/2022 Mariners W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Athletics - Home 8/16/2022 Athletics - Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home 8/19/2022 Twins - Away 8/20/2022 Twins - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 8/10/2022 Angels L 5-4 Home 8/12/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/13/2022 Astros L 8-0 Away 8/14/2022 Astros L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Rangers - Away 8/16/2022 Rangers - Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home 8/20/2022 Mariners - Home

