How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts with third base coach Willie Harris (right) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ head into the first of a three-game series against Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (470 total).

The Cubs are ninth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 438 (3.8 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .365.

Among all MLB hitters, Contreras is 82nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Ian Happ is batting .279 with 30 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 45 walks.

Happ ranks 134th in home runs and 65th in RBI in the majors.

Nico Hoerner has accumulated a team-best batting average of .302.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 54.

Nationals Impact Players

Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 53 while batting .236.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cruz's home run total ranks 163rd and his RBI tally is 63rd.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 109 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .308 on the year.

Hernandez ranks 401st in home runs and 234th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .245 leads all Washington hitters this season.

Luke Voit's 15 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 51 runs this season while slugging .416.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Home 8/10/2022 Nationals W 4-2 Home 8/11/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 8/13/2022 Reds W 7-2 Away 8/14/2022 Reds L 8-5 Away 8/15/2022 Nationals - Away 8/16/2022 Nationals - Away 8/17/2022 Nationals - Away 8/18/2022 Orioles - Away 8/19/2022 Brewers - Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Away 8/10/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 8/12/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 8/13/2022 Padres W 4-3 Home 8/14/2022 Padres L 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Cubs - Home 8/16/2022 Cubs - Home 8/17/2022 Cubs - Home 8/18/2022 Padres - Away 8/19/2022 Padres - Away 8/20/2022 Padres - Away

