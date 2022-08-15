How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ head into the first of a three-game series against Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (470 total).
- The Cubs are ninth in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 438 (3.8 per game).
- The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .365.
- Among all MLB hitters, Contreras is 82nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Ian Happ is batting .279 with 30 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 45 walks.
- Happ ranks 134th in home runs and 65th in RBI in the majors.
- Nico Hoerner has accumulated a team-best batting average of .302.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 21 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 54.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 53 while batting .236.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cruz's home run total ranks 163rd and his RBI tally is 63rd.
- Cesar Hernandez has collected 109 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .308 on the year.
- Hernandez ranks 401st in home runs and 234th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .245 leads all Washington hitters this season.
- Luke Voit's 15 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 51 runs this season while slugging .416.
Cubs and Nationals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
8/13/2022
Padres
W 4-3
Home
8/14/2022
Padres
L 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/18/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/19/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/20/2022
Padres
-
Away
