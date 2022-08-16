How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 batting average.

The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (521 total).

The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

The Diamondbacks have scored 493 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has put up a team-high 58 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in the majors, Flores' home runs rank him 49th, and his RBI tally puts him 39th.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.

Estrada is 112th in home runs and 86th in RBI so far this season.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .220 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading 17 home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 27 and runs batted in with 67.

Walker's home run total places him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.

Marte is 134th in home runs and 118th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Daulton Varsho has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Josh Rojas is batting .279 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Padres L 7-4 Away 8/10/2022 Padres L 13-7 Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away 8/20/2022 Rockies - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 8/11/2022 Pirates W 9-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Away 8/14/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Away 8/15/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away 8/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/20/2022 Cardinals - Home

