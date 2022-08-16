How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (521 total).
- The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
- The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
- The Diamondbacks have scored 493 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has put up a team-high 58 runs batted in.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Flores' home runs rank him 49th, and his RBI tally puts him 39th.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.
- Estrada is 112th in home runs and 86th in RBI so far this season.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .220 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading 17 home runs.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 27 and runs batted in with 67.
- Walker's home run total places him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.
- Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
- Marte is 134th in home runs and 118th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
- Josh Rojas is batting .279 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Padres
L 7-4
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
L 13-7
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
W 8-7
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Pirates
L 6-4
Home
8/11/2022
Pirates
W 9-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
W 6-0
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
W 7-4
Away
8/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/16/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/18/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
