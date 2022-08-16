How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Christian Walker -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (521 total).
  • The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 493 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has put up a team-high 58 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Flores' home runs rank him 49th, and his RBI tally puts him 39th.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada is 112th in home runs and 86th in RBI so far this season.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .220 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Joc Pederson has swatted a team- leading 17 home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 27 and runs batted in with 67.
  • Walker's home run total places him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
  • Marte is 134th in home runs and 118th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
  • Josh Rojas is batting .279 with an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Padres

L 7-4

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

L 13-7

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

W 9-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

W 7-4

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate the victory against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate the victory against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and center fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
deliciousness-tv-screenshot-1
entertainment

How to Watch Deliciousness: Stream Season 3 Premiere Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago