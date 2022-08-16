How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Francisco Lindor and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the field when the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet on Tuesday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Braves rank ninth in MLB with a .252 batting average.
- The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (570 total).
- The Braves are 13th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Mets' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Mets have scored 553 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .330.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley has swatted a team-high 30 long balls.
- Riley's home runs place him fourth in baseball, and he ranks 11th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 76 runs batted in.
- Olson is 15th in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Dansby Swanson paces the Braves' lineup with a .294 batting average.
- Acuna is hitting .278 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 29 and runs batted in with 97.
- Alonso is fifth in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Lindor has 118 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Lindor ranks 30th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is slashing .267/.352/.416 this season for the Mets.
- Starling Marte is batting .290 with an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
Braves and Mets Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 5-2
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 6-2
Away
8/14/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Away
8/15/2022
Mets
W 13-1
Home
8/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/18/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/19/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/21/2022
Astros
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Reds
W 10-2
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
W 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)