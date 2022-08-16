How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and left fielder Tommy Pham (22) for hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Bryan Reynolds for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (516 total).

The Red Sox are 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 415 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in home runs (25), runs batted in (62) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .305.

Among all batters in baseball, Devers ranks 13th in home runs and 29th in RBI.

Bogaerts has 31 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks while batting .303.

Bogaerts is 153rd in homers in the majors and 73rd in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is batting .275 with 29 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Tommy Pham is batting .242 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 40 and his batting average of .259 is also best on his team.

Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds is 41st in homers and 134th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .251 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Hayes ranks 213th in homers and 170th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Michael Chavis has 73 hits and an OBP of .278 to go with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Red Sox and Pirates Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Braves L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 Yankees L 3-2 Home 8/14/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away 8/17/2022 Pirates - Away 8/18/2022 Pirates - Away 8/19/2022 Orioles - Away 8/20/2022 Orioles - Away 8/21/2022 Orioles - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Away 8/12/2022 Giants L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Giants L 2-0 Away 8/14/2022 Giants L 8-7 Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/19/2022 Reds - Home 8/20/2022 Reds - Home 8/21/2022 Reds - Home

