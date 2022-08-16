How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) after their game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Nelson Cruz among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
  • The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (474 total).
  • The Cubs are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals have scored 443 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has driven in a team-leading 54 runs batted in.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Happ's home runs place him 95th, and his RBI tally puts him 59th.
  • Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .249.
  • Contreras ranks 41st in homers in MLB and 100th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .301.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (21) and runs batted in (54).

Nationals Impact Players

  • Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 56 while batting .239.
  • Cruz is 153rd in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .243 to lead Washington this season.
  • Overall, Hernandez ranks 403rd in homers and 236th in RBI this year.
  • Keibert Ruiz is batting .243 to lead Washington, while adding six homers and 30 runs batted in this season.
  • Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 52 runs and slugging .412.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

W 7-2

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

L 8-5

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

L 5-4

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

W 4-3

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

L 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/18/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/19/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/20/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/21/2022

Padres

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

