How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Nelson Cruz among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (474 total).

The Cubs are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Nationals have scored 443 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ has driven in a team-leading 54 runs batted in.

Of all batters in the majors, Happ's home runs place him 95th, and his RBI tally puts him 59th.

Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .249.

Contreras ranks 41st in homers in MLB and 100th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .301.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (21) and runs batted in (54).

Nationals Impact Players

Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 56 while batting .239.

Cruz is 153rd in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Cesar Hernandez is batting .243 to lead Washington this season.

Overall, Hernandez ranks 403rd in homers and 236th in RBI this year.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .243 to lead Washington, while adding six homers and 30 runs batted in this season.

Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 52 runs and slugging .412.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Nationals W 4-2 Home 8/11/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 8/13/2022 Reds W 7-2 Away 8/14/2022 Reds L 8-5 Away 8/15/2022 Nationals L 5-4 Away 8/16/2022 Nationals - Away 8/17/2022 Nationals - Away 8/18/2022 Orioles - Away 8/19/2022 Brewers - Home 8/20/2022 Brewers - Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Away 8/12/2022 Padres L 10-5 Home 8/13/2022 Padres W 4-3 Home 8/14/2022 Padres L 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Cubs W 5-4 Home 8/16/2022 Cubs - Home 8/17/2022 Cubs - Home 8/18/2022 Padres - Away 8/19/2022 Padres - Away 8/20/2022 Padres - Away 8/21/2022 Padres - Away

