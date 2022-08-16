How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Willson Contreras and Nelson Cruz among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
- The Cubs are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (474 total).
- The Cubs are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals have scored 443 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ has driven in a team-leading 54 runs batted in.
- Of all batters in the majors, Happ's home runs place him 95th, and his RBI tally puts him 59th.
- Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .249.
- Contreras ranks 41st in homers in MLB and 100th in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs with a team-best batting average of .301.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (21) and runs batted in (54).
Nationals Impact Players
- Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 56 while batting .239.
- Cruz is 153rd in home runs and 50th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Cesar Hernandez is batting .243 to lead Washington this season.
- Overall, Hernandez ranks 403rd in homers and 236th in RBI this year.
- Keibert Ruiz is batting .243 to lead Washington, while adding six homers and 30 runs batted in this season.
- Luke Voit leads Washington in home runs with 15 while driving in 52 runs and slugging .412.
Cubs and Nationals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
L 5-4
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
8/13/2022
Padres
W 4-3
Home
8/14/2022
Padres
L 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/18/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/19/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/20/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/21/2022
Padres
-
Away
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)