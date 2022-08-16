How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Cease gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
  • The Astros score the ninth-most runs in baseball (527 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Astros are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The White Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in the league with 494 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .296.
  • Of all major league hitters, Alvarez is 20th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Bregman is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Bregman is 49th in home runs and 23rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Kyle Tucker has sent home a team-high 76 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago in homers with 14 while also maintaining a team-best .303 batting average.
  • Abreu ranks 74th in homers and 50th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (58) this season. He's batting .300 while slugging .475.
  • Vaughn ranks 86th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 39th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .301/.336/.454.
  • A.J. Pollock has 80 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Rangers

W 7-3

Home

8/12/2022

Athletics

W 7-5

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

W 8-0

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

W 6-3

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

L 4-2

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Royals

L 5-3

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

W 4-2

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/21/2022

Guardians

-

Away

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
