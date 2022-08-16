How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Elvis Andrus (17) scores as he runs past Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Cease gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros are 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

The Astros score the ninth-most runs in baseball (527 total, 4.5 per game).

The Astros are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The White Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in the league with 494 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .296.

Of all major league hitters, Alvarez is 20th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Bregman is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks.

Bregman is 49th in home runs and 23rd in RBI so far this season.

Kyle Tucker has sent home a team-high 76 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago in homers with 14 while also maintaining a team-best .303 batting average.

Abreu ranks 74th in homers and 50th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in (58) this season. He's batting .300 while slugging .475.

Vaughn ranks 86th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 39th in RBI.

Luis Robert has 101 hits this season and a slash line of .301/.336/.454.

A.J. Pollock has 80 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 8/15/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away 8/20/2022 Braves - Away 8/21/2022 Braves - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Royals L 5-3 Away 8/12/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Home 8/14/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home 8/18/2022 Astros - Home 8/19/2022 Guardians - Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away 8/21/2022 Guardians - Away

