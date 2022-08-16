How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Solano and the Cincinnati Reds take the field against Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .249 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.
  • The Phillies score the eighth-most runs in baseball (530 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Phillies are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Reds' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 481 (4.2 per game).
  • The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has managed a team-leading 34 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Schwarber is 140th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
  • Hoskins has 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 57 walks while batting .249.
  • Hoskins is 15th in homers and 59th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .261.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .287.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 54 while batting .265, which is also best on the team.
  • Farmer is 213th in home runs and 59th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Joey Votto is slugging .374 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 41 runs.
  • Votto is currently 115th in homers and 127th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nick Senzel has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .313 this season.
  • Albert Almora Jr. has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .360 on the year.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

L 1-0

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

L 6-0

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

W 4-3

Away

8/16/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Mets

L 10-2

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

L 7-2

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

W 8-5

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

L 4-3

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
