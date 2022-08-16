How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Amed Rosario (1) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Amed Rosario (1) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Hill will be starting for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Guardians rank 16th in runs scored with 505, 4.4 per game.
  • The Guardians are 14th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 376 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (22) and runs batted in (94).
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez is 24th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .283.
  • Including all major league batters, Rosario is 165th in home runs and 73rd in RBI.
  • Steven Kwan is batting .297 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.
  • Andres Gimenez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez is batting .227 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 45 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Baez is 115th in home runs and 100th in RBI.
  • Harold Castro has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .394 on the year.
  • Castro is currently 239th in home runs and 223rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Jonathan Schoop has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .203/.237/.317.
  • Jeimer Candelario is batting .198 with an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-0

Away

8/13/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

8/14/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-2

Away

8/15/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Home

8/15/2022

Tigers

L 7-5

Home

8/16/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/17/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/20/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/21/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/23/2022

Padres

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

White Sox

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

W 7-5

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/21/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Amed Rosario (1) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 seconds ago
Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Amed Rosario (1) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 seconds ago
Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) after their game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) after their game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and left fielder Tommy Pham (22) for hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Soccer

How to Watch Atlas vs. Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago