How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Garrett Hill will be starting for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Guardians have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Guardians rank 16th in runs scored with 505, 4.4 per game.

The Guardians are 14th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 376 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (22) and runs batted in (94).

In all of MLB, Ramirez is 24th in home runs and third in RBI.

Amed Rosario has 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .283.

Including all major league batters, Rosario is 165th in home runs and 73rd in RBI.

Steven Kwan is batting .297 with 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks.

Andres Gimenez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez is batting .227 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 45 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Baez is 115th in home runs and 100th in RBI.

Harold Castro has collected 80 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .394 on the year.

Castro is currently 239th in home runs and 223rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Jonathan Schoop has 84 hits this season and a slash line of .203/.237/.317.

Jeimer Candelario is batting .198 with an OBP of .260 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Blue Jays W 8-0 Away 8/13/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 8/14/2022 Blue Jays W 7-2 Away 8/15/2022 Tigers W 4-1 Home 8/15/2022 Tigers L 7-5 Home 8/16/2022 Tigers - Home 8/17/2022 Tigers - Home 8/19/2022 White Sox - Home 8/20/2022 White Sox - Home 8/21/2022 White Sox - Home 8/23/2022 Padres - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 White Sox L 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 8/14/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Away 8/15/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 8/15/2022 Guardians W 7-5 Away 8/16/2022 Guardians - Away 8/17/2022 Guardians - Away 8/19/2022 Angels - Home 8/20/2022 Angels - Home 8/21/2022 Angels - Home 8/23/2022 Giants - Home

