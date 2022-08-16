How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
- The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (536 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals' .323 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .263 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 532 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (28), runs batted in (89) and has posted a team-high batting average of .328.
- In all of MLB, Goldschmidt is sixth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Nolan Arenado has 28 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks while batting .297.
- Arenado is 13th in home runs in baseball and 12th in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Dylan Carlson is batting .236 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 21st and his RBI tally ranks seventh.
- Rodgers has 117 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Rodgers is currently 115th in homers and 50th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon is slashing .260/.310/.435 this season for the Rockies.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.314) this season while adding three home runs and 45 RBI.
Cardinals and Rockies Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-5
Away
8/11/2022
Rockies
L 8-6
Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Brewers
W 6-3
Home
8/16/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/17/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/18/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Cardinals
L 9-5
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
W 8-6
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-0
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
