How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (536 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .323 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .263 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 532 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (28), runs batted in (89) and has posted a team-high batting average of .328.
  • In all of MLB, Goldschmidt is sixth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado has 28 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks while batting .297.
  • Arenado is 13th in home runs in baseball and 12th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .236 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 21st and his RBI tally ranks seventh.
  • Rodgers has 117 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
  • Rodgers is currently 115th in homers and 50th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .260/.310/.435 this season for the Rockies.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.314) this season while adding three home runs and 45 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-5

Away

8/11/2022

Rockies

L 8-6

Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

W 3-1

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

W 6-3

Home

8/16/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/18/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Cardinals

L 9-5

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

W 8-6

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-0

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
