How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Amed Rosario (1) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Hill will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians and Andres Gimenez on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC

Guardians vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Guardians have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Guardians have the No. 16 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (505 total runs).

The Guardians' .315 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 376 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians in home runs (22) and runs batted in (94).

Ramirez is 24th in homers and third in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Amed Rosario is batting .283 with 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Rosario ranks 165th in homers and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 42 walks while batting .297.

Gimenez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .312.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez is batting .227 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 45 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Baez's home run total is 115th and his RBI tally ranks 100th.

Harold Castro is batting .277 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Castro is 239th in homers and 223rd in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop is slashing .203/.237/.317 this season for the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .260. He's slugging .337 on the year.

Guardians and Tigers Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Blue Jays W 8-0 Away 8/13/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 8/14/2022 Blue Jays W 7-2 Away 8/15/2022 Tigers W 4-1 Home 8/15/2022 Tigers L 7-5 Home 8/16/2022 Tigers - Home 8/17/2022 Tigers - Home 8/19/2022 White Sox - Home 8/20/2022 White Sox - Home 8/21/2022 White Sox - Home 8/23/2022 Padres - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 White Sox L 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 White Sox L 6-4 Away 8/14/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Away 8/15/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 8/15/2022 Guardians W 7-5 Away 8/16/2022 Guardians - Away 8/17/2022 Guardians - Away 8/19/2022 Angels - Home 8/20/2022 Angels - Home 8/21/2022 Angels - Home 8/23/2022 Giants - Home

