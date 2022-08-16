How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Astros are 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (527 total runs).
- The Astros rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 494 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .296.
- Alvarez is third in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .258.
- Bregman ranks 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI so far this season.
- Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 76 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu leads Chicago in homers with 14 while also maintaining a team-best .303 batting average.
- Abreu's home run total places him 74th in MLB, and he ranks 50th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in with 58 while batting .300 with 13 homers.
- Vaughn ranks 86th in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.
- A.J. Pollock has 80 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
Astros and White Sox Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Rangers
W 7-3
Home
8/12/2022
Athletics
W 7-5
Home
8/13/2022
Athletics
W 8-0
Home
8/14/2022
Athletics
W 6-3
Home
8/15/2022
White Sox
L 4-2
Away
8/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/18/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/19/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Royals
L 5-3
Away
8/12/2022
Tigers
W 2-0
Home
8/13/2022
Tigers
W 6-4
Home
8/14/2022
Tigers
W 5-3
Home
8/15/2022
Astros
W 4-2
Home
8/16/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/17/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/18/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/19/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/20/2022
Guardians
-
Away
8/21/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
