How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

A pair of hot hitters, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Astros are 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (527 total runs).

The Astros rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 494 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .296.

Alvarez is third in home runs and 10th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .258.

Bregman ranks 49th in homers and 23rd in RBI so far this season.

Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 76 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads Chicago in homers with 14 while also maintaining a team-best .303 batting average.

Abreu's home run total places him 74th in MLB, and he ranks 50th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in runs batted in with 58 while batting .300 with 13 homers.

Vaughn ranks 86th in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Luis Robert is slashing .301/.336/.454 this season for the White Sox.

A.J. Pollock has 80 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Astros and White Sox Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics W 8-0 Home 8/14/2022 Athletics W 6-3 Home 8/15/2022 White Sox L 4-2 Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away 8/19/2022 Braves - Away 8/20/2022 Braves - Away 8/21/2022 Braves - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Royals L 5-3 Away 8/12/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Tigers W 6-4 Home 8/14/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Astros W 4-2 Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home 8/18/2022 Astros - Home 8/19/2022 Guardians - Away 8/20/2022 Guardians - Away 8/21/2022 Guardians - Away

