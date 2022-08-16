How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Monday at Angel Stadium, at 9:38 PM ET, with Ty France and Shohei Ohtani -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .231 batting average.
- The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (467 total runs).
- The Mariners are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Angels have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 444 (3.9 per game).
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads the Mariners with a team-leading batting average of .291.
- In all of MLB, France is 74th in home runs and 44th in RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .269 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
- Rodriguez ranks 37th in home runs and 35th in RBI in the majors.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .259 with 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners in home runs (19) and runs batted in (61).
Angels Impact Players
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (26) and runs batted in (68) this season while batting .254.
- In all of the major leagues, Ohtani ranks 10th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .266 average while slugging 16 homers and driving in 43 runs.
- Ward is 49th in home runs and 109th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Luis Rengifo has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
- Jared Walsh has 88 hits and an OBP of .273 to go with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Yankees
W 1-0
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
L 7-4
Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
L 5-3
Away
8/15/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/16/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/17/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/20/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
8/12/2022
Twins
L 4-0
Home
8/13/2022
Twins
W 5-3
Home
8/14/2022
Twins
W 4-2
Home
8/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/17/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/19/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/20/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/21/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
