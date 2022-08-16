How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate the victory against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Monday at Angel Stadium, at 9:38 PM ET, with Ty France and Shohei Ohtani -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .231 batting average.
  • The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (467 total runs).
  • The Mariners are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 444 (3.9 per game).
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads the Mariners with a team-leading batting average of .291.
  • In all of MLB, France is 74th in home runs and 44th in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .269 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Rodriguez ranks 37th in home runs and 35th in RBI in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .259 with 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners in home runs (19) and runs batted in (61).

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (26) and runs batted in (68) this season while batting .254.
  • In all of the major leagues, Ohtani ranks 10th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .266 average while slugging 16 homers and driving in 43 runs.
  • Ward is 49th in home runs and 109th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Luis Rengifo has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
  • Jared Walsh has 88 hits and an OBP of .273 to go with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

W 5-4

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

L 4-0

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

W 5-3

Home

8/14/2022

Twins

W 4-2

Home

8/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/17/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/19/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/20/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/21/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

