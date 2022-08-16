How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads play on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Braves rank ninth in the majors with a .252 batting average.
- The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (570 total).
- The Braves rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 553 total runs this season.
- The Mets have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading 30 long balls.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Riley's home runs rank him fourth, and his RBI tally places him 11th.
- Olson has totaled 76 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Olson is 15th in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .294.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .278 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso is batting .279 this season with a team-high 29 home runs and 97 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI.
- Lindor has 118 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 30th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- Starling Marte is batting .290 with an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
Braves and Mets Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 5-2
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 6-2
Away
8/14/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Away
8/15/2022
Mets
W 13-1
Home
8/16/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/18/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/19/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/21/2022
Astros
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Reds
W 10-2
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
W 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
How To Watch
August
16
2022
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)