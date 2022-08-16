How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after a RBI double in front of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads play on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Braves rank ninth in the majors with a .252 batting average.

The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (570 total).

The Braves rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 553 total runs this season.

The Mets have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading 30 long balls.

Of all hitters in the majors, Riley's home runs rank him fourth, and his RBI tally places him 11th.

Olson has totaled 76 runs batted in to lead his team.

Olson is 15th in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .294.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .278 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso is batting .279 this season with a team-high 29 home runs and 97 RBI.

In all of baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI.

Lindor has 118 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 30th in home runs and sixth in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Starling Marte is batting .290 with an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Away 8/13/2022 Marlins W 5-2 Away 8/13/2022 Marlins W 6-2 Away 8/14/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Away 8/15/2022 Mets W 13-1 Home 8/16/2022 Mets - Home 8/17/2022 Mets - Home 8/18/2022 Mets - Home 8/19/2022 Astros - Home 8/20/2022 Astros - Home 8/21/2022 Astros - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Reds W 10-2 Home 8/12/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 8/14/2022 Phillies W 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/16/2022 Braves - Away 8/17/2022 Braves - Away 8/18/2022 Braves - Away 8/19/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away

