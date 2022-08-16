How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after a RBI double in front of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads play on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Braves rank ninth in the majors with a .252 batting average.
  • The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (570 total).
  • The Braves rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Mets rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 553 total runs this season.
  • The Mets have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading 30 long balls.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Riley's home runs rank him fourth, and his RBI tally places him 11th.
  • Olson has totaled 76 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Olson is 15th in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .294.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .278 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso is batting .279 this season with a team-high 29 home runs and 97 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI.
  • Lindor has 118 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 30th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Brandon Nimmo has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
  • Starling Marte is batting .290 with an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Braves and Mets Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

W 5-2

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

W 6-2

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

W 3-1

Away

8/15/2022

Mets

W 13-1

Home

8/16/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/17/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/18/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Reds

W 10-2

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

W 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

L 13-1

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

How To Watch

August
16
2022

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
