How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
- The Rangers are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (513 total).
- The Rangers are 25th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 388 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .278 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has launched a team-high 26 home runs.
- Seager is 10th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Marcus Semien is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
- Semien ranks 37th in homers and 44th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Garcia paces the Rangers with 73 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .287.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .244 with 48 RBI, both of which lead Oakland hitters this season.
- Murphy's home run total places him 86th in MLB, and he is 80th in RBI.
- Brown is batting .231 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 48 RBI.
- Brown ranks 41st in home runs and 80th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
- Tony Kemp has 77 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
Rangers and Athletics Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Astros
L 7-3
Away
8/12/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
8/13/2022
Mariners
W 7-4
Home
8/14/2022
Mariners
W 5-3
Home
8/15/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
8/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/18/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/19/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/20/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/21/2022
Twins
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Angels
L 5-4
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
L 8-0
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
L 6-3
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/18/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/20/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
