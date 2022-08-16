How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
  • The Rangers are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (513 total).
  • The Rangers are 25th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 388 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .278 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has launched a team-high 26 home runs.
  • Seager is 10th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Marcus Semien is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Semien ranks 37th in homers and 44th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Garcia paces the Rangers with 73 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .287.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .244 with 48 RBI, both of which lead Oakland hitters this season.
  • Murphy's home run total places him 86th in MLB, and he is 80th in RBI.
  • Brown is batting .231 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 48 RBI.
  • Brown ranks 41st in home runs and 80th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
  • Tony Kemp has 77 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

W 7-4

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

W 5-3

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

8/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/18/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/19/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/20/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/21/2022

Twins

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

L 8-0

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

L 6-3

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
