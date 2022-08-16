How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starting pitcher T.J. Zeuch on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (530 total runs).

The Phillies' .312 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Reds' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Reds have scored 481 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in home runs (34) and runs batted in (69).

Schwarber's home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 19th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 57 walks.

Hoskins ranks 15th in homers and 59th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

J.T. Realmuto has 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .261.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .287 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.265) and runs batted in (54) this season while also slugging six homers.

Farmer ranks 213th in home runs and 59th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Joey Votto's 11 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 41 runs this season while slugging .374.

Votto ranks 115th in homers and 127th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Nick Senzel is slashing .243/.303/.313 this season for the Reds.

Albert Almora Jr. has 46 hits and an OBP of .275 to go with a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/12/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Mets L 1-0 Away 8/14/2022 Mets L 6-0 Away 8/15/2022 Reds W 4-3 Away 8/16/2022 Reds - Away 8/17/2022 Reds - Away 8/19/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home 8/20/2022 Mets - Home 8/21/2022 Mets - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Mets L 10-2 Away 8/11/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 8/13/2022 Cubs L 7-2 Home 8/14/2022 Cubs W 8-5 Home 8/15/2022 Phillies L 4-3 Home 8/16/2022 Phillies - Home 8/17/2022 Phillies - Home 8/19/2022 Pirates - Away 8/20/2022 Pirates - Away 8/21/2022 Pirates - Away 8/22/2022 Phillies - Away

