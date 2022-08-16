How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox head into the first of a three-game series against Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Red Sox are sixth in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- The Red Sox rank 12th in runs scored with 516, 4.4 per game.
- The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 415 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox with 25 home runs and 62 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .305.
- Devers ranks 13th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Xander Bogaerts is hitting .303 with 31 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- Bogaerts ranks 153rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Verdugo is hitting .275 with 29 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- Tommy Pham is hitting .242 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 40 and his batting average of .259 is also best on his team.
- Reynolds ranks 41st in homers and 134th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 98 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
- Hayes ranks 213th in homers and 170th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
- Gamel is slashing .236/.329/.372 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .278. He's slugging .416 on the year.
Red Sox and Pirates Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/21/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
8/11/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-3
Away
8/12/2022
Giants
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Away
8/14/2022
Giants
L 8-7
Away
8/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/19/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)