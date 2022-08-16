How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox head into the first of a three-game series against Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox are sixth in the majors with a .253 batting average.
  • The Red Sox rank 12th in runs scored with 516, 4.4 per game.
  • The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 415 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox with 25 home runs and 62 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .305.
  • Devers ranks 13th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Xander Bogaerts is hitting .303 with 31 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • Bogaerts ranks 153rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Verdugo is hitting .275 with 29 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.
  • Tommy Pham is hitting .242 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 40 and his batting average of .259 is also best on his team.
  • Reynolds ranks 41st in homers and 134th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has 98 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
  • Hayes ranks 213th in homers and 170th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Gamel is slashing .236/.329/.372 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .278. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Red Sox and Pirates Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

L 8-7

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
