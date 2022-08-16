How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox head into the first of a three-game series against Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Red Sox are sixth in the majors with a .253 batting average.

The Red Sox rank 12th in runs scored with 516, 4.4 per game.

The Red Sox's .313 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 415 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox with 25 home runs and 62 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .305.

Devers ranks 13th in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .303 with 31 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks.

Bogaerts ranks 153rd in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Verdugo is hitting .275 with 29 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Tommy Pham is hitting .242 with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 40 and his batting average of .259 is also best on his team.

Reynolds ranks 41st in homers and 134th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 98 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Hayes ranks 213th in homers and 170th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Gamel is slashing .236/.329/.372 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .278. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Red Sox and Pirates Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Braves L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 Yankees L 3-2 Home 8/14/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away 8/17/2022 Pirates - Away 8/18/2022 Pirates - Away 8/19/2022 Orioles - Away 8/20/2022 Orioles - Away 8/21/2022 Orioles - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Away 8/12/2022 Giants L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Giants L 2-0 Away 8/14/2022 Giants L 8-7 Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/19/2022 Reds - Home 8/20/2022 Reds - Home 8/21/2022 Reds - Home

Regional restrictions apply.