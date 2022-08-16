How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr ready for the first of a four-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (521 total).
  • The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 493 (4.3 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs rank him 49th, and his RBI tally puts him 39th.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada ranks 112th in homers and 86th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .220 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Joc Pederson paces the Giants with 17 home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (27) and runs batted in (67) this season while batting .218.
  • Walker's home run total places him eighth in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .258 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Marte is 134th in home runs and 118th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
  • Josh Rojas has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Padres

L 7-4

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

L 13-7

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

W 8-7

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

W 9-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

W 7-4

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

