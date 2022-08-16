How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) celebrates defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr ready for the first of a four-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (521 total).

The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 493 (4.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.

Including all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs rank him 49th, and his RBI tally puts him 39th.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.

Estrada ranks 112th in homers and 86th in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .220 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Joc Pederson paces the Giants with 17 home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (27) and runs batted in (67) this season while batting .218.

Walker's home run total places him eighth in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.

Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .258 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.

Marte is 134th in home runs and 118th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Daulton Varsho has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Josh Rojas has collected 83 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Padres L 7-4 Away 8/10/2022 Padres L 13-7 Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away 8/20/2022 Rockies - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 8/11/2022 Pirates W 9-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Away 8/14/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Away 8/15/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away 8/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/20/2022 Cardinals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.