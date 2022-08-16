How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate the victory against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Sam Haggerty will hit the field against the Los Angeles Angels and Luis Rengifo on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 15, 2022

Monday, August 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

The Mariners have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring four runs per game (467 total runs).

The Mariners rank 13th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Angels rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

The Angels have scored 444 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Angels have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with a .291 batting average.

Of all hitters in the majors, France's home runs place him 74th, and his RBI tally puts him 44th.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .269 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 35th in RBI so far this season.

J.P. Crawford is batting .259 with 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 41 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has posted a team-leading 19 home runs and has driven in 61 runs.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 26 and runs batted in with 68.

Ohtani's home run total puts him 10th in the big leagues, and he ranks 20th in RBI.

Taylor Ward's batting average of .266 leads all Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Ward ranks 49th in home runs and 109th in RBI.

Rengifo has 80 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.308/.419.

Jared Walsh has 88 hits and an OBP of .273 to go with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/10/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 8/13/2022 Rangers L 7-4 Away 8/14/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away 8/16/2022 Angels - Away 8/17/2022 Angels - Away 8/19/2022 Athletics - Away 8/20/2022 Athletics - Away 8/21/2022 Athletics - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 8/10/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 8/12/2022 Twins L 4-0 Home 8/13/2022 Twins W 5-3 Home 8/14/2022 Twins W 4-2 Home 8/15/2022 Mariners - Home 8/16/2022 Mariners - Home 8/17/2022 Mariners - Home 8/19/2022 Tigers - Away 8/20/2022 Tigers - Away 8/21/2022 Tigers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.