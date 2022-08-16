How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .253 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (536 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .263 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 532 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .326.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 28 home runs and 89 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .328.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally ranks him fourth.
  • Nolan Arenado has 28 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks while batting .297.
  • Arenado is 13th in home runs and 12th in RBI so far this year.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .236 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.
  • Cron is 21st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 117 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .436 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Rodgers is 115th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .260/.310/.435 this season for the Rockies.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.314) this season while adding three home runs and 45 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-5

Away

8/11/2022

Rockies

L 8-6

Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

W 3-1

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

W 6-3

Home

8/16/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/18/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Cardinals

L 9-5

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

W 8-6

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-0

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Aug 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after a RBI double in front of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after a RBI double in front of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Amed Rosario (1) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Amed Rosario (1) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) after their game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) after their game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago