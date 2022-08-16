How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Cardinals' .253 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (536 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .263 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 532 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .326.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 28 home runs and 89 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .328.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally ranks him fourth.
- Nolan Arenado has 28 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks while batting .297.
- Arenado is 13th in home runs and 12th in RBI so far this year.
- Tommy Edman is batting .256 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Dylan Carlson is batting .236 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.
- Cron is 21st in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Brendan Rodgers has collected 117 hits this season and has an OBP of .336. He's slugging .436 on the year.
- Among all major league hitters, Rodgers is 115th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon is slashing .260/.310/.435 this season for the Rockies.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.314) this season while adding three home runs and 45 RBI.
Cardinals and Rockies Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-5
Away
8/11/2022
Rockies
L 8-6
Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
W 3-1
Home
8/13/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Brewers
W 6-3
Home
8/16/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/17/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/18/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Cardinals
L 9-5
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
W 8-6
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-0
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
