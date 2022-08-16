How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics will take the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Kohei Arihara, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

The Rangers have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Rangers are 25th in the league with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .214 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 388 (3.3 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .278.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager paces the Rangers with 26 home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Seager is 10th in home runs and 35th in RBI.

Marcus Semien is batting .238 with 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Semien is 37th in home runs and 44th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 73 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a .287 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .244 with 48 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

Murphy ranks 86th in homers and 80th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.

Brown is currently 41st in home runs and 80th in RBI in the major leagues.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .236/.298/.365 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp has 77 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 8/12/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 8/13/2022 Mariners W 7-4 Home 8/14/2022 Mariners W 5-3 Home 8/15/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 8/16/2022 Athletics - Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home 8/19/2022 Twins - Away 8/20/2022 Twins - Away 8/21/2022 Twins - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Angels L 5-4 Home 8/12/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/13/2022 Astros L 8-0 Away 8/14/2022 Astros L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Away 8/16/2022 Rangers - Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home 8/20/2022 Mariners - Home 8/21/2022 Mariners - Home

Regional restrictions apply.