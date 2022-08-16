How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Washington Nationals and Cesar Hernandez on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Cubs are 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 474, 4.2 per game.
- The Cubs' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 443 (3.8 per game).
- The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ has driven in a team-leading 54 runs batted in.
- Happ is 95th in homers and 59th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Willson Contreras is batting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras is 41st in home runs and 100th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Hoerner has racked up a team-best batting average of .301.
- Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-leading 21 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz is batting .239 for Washington with a team-high 56 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Cruz is 153rd in home runs and 50th in RBI.
- Hernandez is batting .243 to lead Washington this season.
- Hernandez ranks 402nd in home runs and 236th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .243 leads all Washington hitters this season.
- Luke Voit is slugging .412 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 52 runs.
Cubs and Nationals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
L 8-5
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
L 5-4
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
L 10-5
Home
8/13/2022
Padres
W 4-3
Home
8/14/2022
Padres
L 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Cubs
W 5-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/17/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/18/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/19/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/20/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/21/2022
Padres
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)