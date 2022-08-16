How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) after their game against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Washington Nationals and Cesar Hernandez on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs are 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 474, 4.2 per game.
  • The Cubs' .318 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in the league.
  • The Nationals have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 443 (3.8 per game).
  • The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ has driven in a team-leading 54 runs batted in.
  • Happ is 95th in homers and 59th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .249 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras is 41st in home runs and 100th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Hoerner has racked up a team-best batting average of .301.
  • Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-leading 21 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz is batting .239 for Washington with a team-high 56 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cruz is 153rd in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Hernandez is batting .243 to lead Washington this season.
  • Hernandez ranks 402nd in home runs and 236th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Keibert Ruiz's batting average of .243 leads all Washington hitters this season.
  • Luke Voit is slugging .412 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 52 runs.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

W 7-2

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

L 8-5

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

L 5-4

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

L 10-5

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

W 4-3

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

L 6-0

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

W 5-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/17/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/18/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/19/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/20/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/21/2022

Padres

-

Away

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
