How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in LaMonte Wade Jr and Christian Walker.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (527 total).

The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 494 (4.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.

Flores is 49th in homers and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Thairo Estrada's .268 batting average paces his team.

Among all MLB hitters, Estrada is 115th in home runs and 80th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .217 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Joc Pederson has swatted a team-high 17 home runs.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker is batting .220 this season with a team-high 28 home runs and 68 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Walker's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally is 20th.

Ketel Marte's batting average of .258 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Marte ranks 135th in home runs and 121st in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Daulton Varsho is slashing .239/.310/.427 this season for the Diamondbacks.

Josh Rojas has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/10/2022 Padres L 13-7 Away 8/12/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Pirates W 2-0 Home 8/14/2022 Pirates W 8-7 Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/19/2022 Rockies - Away 8/20/2022 Rockies - Away 8/21/2022 Rockies - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/11/2022 Pirates W 9-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Away 8/14/2022 Rockies W 7-4 Away 8/15/2022 Giants L 6-1 Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away 8/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/21/2022 Cardinals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.