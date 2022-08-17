How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/16/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in LaMonte Wade Jr and Christian Walker.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
- The Giants are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (527 total).
- The Giants' .320 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 494 (4.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.
- Flores is 49th in homers and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Thairo Estrada's .268 batting average paces his team.
- Among all MLB hitters, Estrada is 115th in home runs and 80th in RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .217 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Joc Pederson has swatted a team-high 17 home runs.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker is batting .220 this season with a team-high 28 home runs and 68 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Walker's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally is 20th.
- Ketel Marte's batting average of .258 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Marte ranks 135th in home runs and 121st in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
- Daulton Varsho is slashing .239/.310/.427 this season for the Diamondbacks.
- Josh Rojas has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .410 on the year.
Giants and Diamondbacks Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/10/2022
Padres
L 13-7
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
W 8-7
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-1
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/11/2022
Pirates
W 9-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
W 6-0
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
W 7-4
Away
8/15/2022
Giants
L 6-1
Away
8/16/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/18/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
