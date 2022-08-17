How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with third baseman Austin Riley (27) and center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after scoring against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will meet on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Matt Olson among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Mets' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (553 total, 4.7 per game).

The Mets rank second in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The Braves have scored 575 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso has a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 97 runs.

Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him second.

Francisco Lindor is batting .269 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 30th in homers and sixth in RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .287.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs this season. He's batting .289 with 74 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Riley's home run total ranks fourth and his RBI tally is 11th.

Olson is a key run producer for Atlanta with a .252 average, 25 homers and 79 RBI.

Among all major league hitters, Olson is 14th in homers and eighth in RBI.

Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta with a .294 batting average while slugging 16 homers and driving in 64 runs.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has collected 88 hits this season and has an OBP of .372. He's slugging .424 on the year.

Mets and Braves Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/12/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 8/14/2022 Phillies W 6-0 Home 8/15/2022 Braves L 13-1 Away 8/16/2022 Braves L 5-0 Away 8/17/2022 Braves - Away 8/18/2022 Braves - Away 8/19/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/20/2022 Phillies - Away 8/21/2022 Phillies - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Marlins W 5-2 Away 8/13/2022 Marlins W 6-2 Away 8/14/2022 Marlins W 3-1 Away 8/15/2022 Mets W 13-1 Home 8/16/2022 Mets W 5-0 Home 8/17/2022 Mets - Home 8/18/2022 Mets - Home 8/19/2022 Astros - Home 8/20/2022 Astros - Home 8/21/2022 Astros - Home 8/22/2022 Pirates - Away

Regional restrictions apply.