How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will meet on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Matt Olson among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Mets vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Braves Batting Stats
- The Mets' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- The Mets score the fourth-most runs in baseball (553 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Mets rank second in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- The Braves have scored 575 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 97 runs.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Alonso's home runs place him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him second.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .269 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Lindor ranks 30th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.
- Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .287.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs this season. He's batting .289 with 74 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Riley's home run total ranks fourth and his RBI tally is 11th.
- Olson is a key run producer for Atlanta with a .252 average, 25 homers and 79 RBI.
- Among all major league hitters, Olson is 14th in homers and eighth in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta with a .294 batting average while slugging 16 homers and driving in 64 runs.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. has collected 88 hits this season and has an OBP of .372. He's slugging .424 on the year.
Mets and Braves Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
W 6-0
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
L 13-1
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
L 5-0
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/21/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 5-2
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
W 6-2
Away
8/14/2022
Marlins
W 3-1
Away
8/15/2022
Mets
W 13-1
Home
8/16/2022
Mets
W 5-0
Home
8/17/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/18/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/19/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/21/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
How To Watch
August
17
2022
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:20
PM/EST
