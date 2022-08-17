How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ben Gamel and Tommy Pham hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.252).
  • The Red Sox have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (521 total runs).
  • The Red Sox rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 418 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox with 25 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 62.
  • Devers' home runs place him 14th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts has a club-high .303 batting average.
  • Including all major league batters, Bogaerts is 153rd in homers and 73rd in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo is hitting .275 with 29 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.
  • Pham has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks while batting .244.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 17, runs batted in with 40 and his batting average of .257 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds is 41st in home runs and 136th in RBI.
  • Gamel has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .331. He's slugging .378 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Gamel is 241st in homers and 181st in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis is slashing .245/.278/.416 this season for the Pirates.
  • Kevin Newman has 46 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Red Sox and Pirates Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

L 8-7

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

L 5-3

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/19/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/21/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/22/2022

Braves

-

Home

How To Watch

August
17
2022

Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
